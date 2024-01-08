Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin under fire for failing to inform about hospital stay

President Joe Biden was exasperated at not being informed sooner, saying the White House didn't learn about Austin's hospitalization until three days after it happened, a U.S. official said.

January 8, 2024

