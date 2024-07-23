Delta Airlines still struggling 5 days after worldwide computer outage

Over 10,000 Delta flights were canceled and another 45,000 delayed, resulting in lost luggage. WCVB reporter Todd Kazakiewich gives more details.

July 23, 2024

