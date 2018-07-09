Transcript for Delta wildfire rages through northern California

I'm will garner Redding California where the delta fire continues to burn take a look you can see fire crews right here they are fighting fire with fire they that they. Started the flame does that stack burning you can see them eating through. This bone dry brush along the hillside some of these planes have been shooting several hundred feet up into the air. The reason they're doing this because they're trying to cut off to delve the fire's path does it. Racing towards hot homes in this area you can see were standing on a high five. This has been shut down since win state more than 45. Miles of this interstate shut down and did you can see. Just how high these flames are shooting. Funded backward again they're just try to cut this fire's path thoughts. Because it is racing along high five for dozens and dozens of miles that's why this is still not closed off. Theoretical forty Wilcox. Eight C news.

