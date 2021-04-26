Transcript for Department of Justice announces an investigation into Louisville Metro Police

Department of Justice investigation into this city a little old Kentucky and its police department. To determine whether it engages in a quote pattern or practice. Using unreasonable force or discriminating it is news senior investigative reporter Aaron Qatar ski joins us now for more. So Aaron is a federal investigation into the removal police department there what what exactly is this event investigation gonna look at how to go to work. Does he say Terry that the broad question is whether police in Louisville have a history. Of discriminatory. Practices and end that particularly against black Americans after the shooting death embryonic Taylor. In a botched search warrant a botched drug raid on her apartment and so that the investigation according to attorney general Merrick Garland. It's going to include things like how the department conducts a search warrants and also. How it it works with the stops and seizures and and whether there's any history of on reasonable force because as one of the things that the the attorney general is particularly concerned about. Are the shooting deaths of of black Americans embryonic tenors was another flash point in that debate thirteen months ago and he wants to know if police force. Is being turned on black Americans at a particularly discriminatory way that would violate the constitution. So I've Merrick Garland to the attorney Joseph this is that second investigation that he's announced like this under federal civil rights law. Since last week department of justice's that law's been on the books has a has would investigate hundreds of police departments across the country Garland already getting off to a quick start here. He said repeatedly he's she's days. Probes is valuable to cools really not so much investigations but tools to ensure police accountability so what does this tell you about how the Biden administration. Is going about addressing police violence. Died I think this is an immediate assertion of the federal government's prerogative here Terry. This practice was largely abandoned by the trump administration. Under first of an attorney general Jeff Sessions and then bill bar who who found. That day it was too intrusive on and on how local police departments conduct their affairs and they wanted more promise ability there. But here divide the administration is making a statement in just the last five days. Successive investigations are open by the Justice Department into Minneapolis following the the police shooting death of George Floyd. And now Louisville against Rihanna Taylor and and and the attorney general it is sort of I exercising a view that was popular under the Obama administration. That the federal government really has a role here that there should be some national standards to which police can be held to account and his department's. Don't get it right well in the federal government can step in and in perhaps under court order. Force change and including changes to. Training to a practices like use of force. And and some other reforms that that have happened in departments as you say Terry all over the country. All right and meanwhile. The in Kentucky has passed a law limiting no knock warrants like the one that led debris on a Taylor's death. So do you think this federal investigation. Could result in more reform legislation. Restructuring of how to police does biz do business there in Kentucky. I think that's exactly. The point that attorney general Merrick Garland wants to make he doesn't seem to want this to be punitive this is not about calling out. Officers in particular although they will look at all of the data. And compare officers that that use force and wind and against what kind of defendants and they're going to determine. Whether there's there's something there and whether that force was actually reasonable. That the attorney general noted a couple of things in his remarks Terry one that. Louisville police had already made it twelve million dollar settlement with the family of Rihanna Taylor and made some other reforms as you mention. Those are going to be taken into account in just a moment ago we heard from Louisville mayor Greg Fisher who said he welcomed the attorney general's announcement he said that good police officers. We'll seen this is a chance to be part of change and transformation. And there are voices across the political spectrum from libertarians. The black lives matter activist who are trying to rebalance. Police conduct in this country what people think it's up over militarization of senior investigator reporter Erin Codrescu. Thanks for being with us.

