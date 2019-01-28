Deputy injured after large rock thrown through his windshield, hitting him in face

More
A Kentucky deputy was injured on Sunday after a large rock was thrown at his vehicle, crashed through the windshield and caused his vehicle to flip over, authorities said.
0:40 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy injured after large rock thrown through his windshield, hitting him in face
Sheriff's deputy Kentucky crash is cruiser flipped me over after he was head. In the face with a rock the officer was investigating reports of someone throwing rocks at trucks when his patrol vehicle struck two teens are now charged in the case. For Burton news anchor Tom Brokaw has apologized after saying he believes Hispanics in the United States should work harder to assimilate and make sure their kids learn English. The civil rights group called the remarks Clinton. Task today's weather the big story is snow in the upper midwest including Minneapolis. And Chicago which are facing a slick morning commute today some areas could see six to twelve inches with more brutal cold on the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60672184,"title":"Deputy injured after large rock thrown through his windshield, hitting him in face","duration":"0:40","description":"A Kentucky deputy was injured on Sunday after a large rock was thrown at his vehicle, crashed through the windshield and caused his vehicle to flip over, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/deputy-injured-large-rock-thrown-windshield-hitting-face-60672184","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.