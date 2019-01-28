Transcript for Deputy injured after large rock thrown through his windshield, hitting him in face

Sheriff's deputy Kentucky crash is cruiser flipped me over after he was head. In the face with a rock the officer was investigating reports of someone throwing rocks at trucks when his patrol vehicle struck two teens are now charged in the case. For Burton news anchor Tom Brokaw has apologized after saying he believes Hispanics in the United States should work harder to assimilate and make sure their kids learn English. The civil rights group called the remarks Clinton. Task today's weather the big story is snow in the upper midwest including Minneapolis. And Chicago which are facing a slick morning commute today some areas could see six to twelve inches with more brutal cold on the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.