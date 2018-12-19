Transcript for Deputy kills family before killing himself, sheriff says

Well today I stand in from have you with an extremely heavy heart. Saddened and disheartened. About the events that occur or early this morning. At approximately. 6:42 AM this morning whit what of our deputy sheriffs. Come on the main channel. And advised that. He had caused harm to his family. And gave the location. Of one residents. Said that he would cause harm do another one of his family members. At gave directions and address that that location. And then advised that he was going to kill himself. At Plant City high school. The supervisor immediately got on air and did everything that they couldn't to tried. Talk him down calm him down bring some calm that a situation. Make sure they reassured him that this was a temporary problem don't do something that's a permanent solution to a do a temporary problem. Story this time three other deputies located in. On the east side not on the school property of flight C I school but on the outside of the high school property on the east side the school. Came into contact with his deputy made every attempt possible. The try to convince this deputy sheriff that there is a different way there was a different solution. Not to commit suicide. And unfortunately. Deputy took his life on scene in front of the three deputies. I don't have a lot of deet tails that I'm able to release at this time. We've just gotten search warrants approved debt both residences. We can confirm that there at one residence there is an adult female. And a child female at one location. Another adult female and another location. All three that have succumbed. From the injuries that would that were afflicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.