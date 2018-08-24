Transcript for More details in the investigation into Iowa student's slaying

Preliminary autopsy results. Have just been released in the cases we learn a little bit more about the suspect. In the case Alex for as has more on that an Alex I want to start with the autopsy what are these results telling us. At rate and we are learning a little bit more about Molly tidbits of last moments vs backtrack a little bit. It sort of remind everyone what we know so far what investigators have told us they said. The suspect when he four year old Christian Rivera confess to murdering Molly they say. Back on July 18 when she was out for a run he followed her docked at her. Killed her and then dumped her body in a cornfield. Now the preliminary autopsy report has revealed that Molly died from multiple sharp. Force injuries so that means issues like we stabbed to death. As you as you know this has been a difficult difficult thing for this community. Her funeral now set for Sunday here at the high school in town band. A one of the big questions in this case has been you know whether or not Molly knew the suspect at all and now it sounds like there might be. A connection there. Well it's important point. Investigator have said they have no concrete information here jets yet that. The suspect. And Molly knew each other but we've learned that the suspect's girlfriend she was present at his court hearing. Earlier this week and Molly attended the same high school. In the yearbook photos you can see that they are both in that year but. And it turns out that they were actually it appears FaceBook friends as well but what investigators lead investigator on this case though that he. Has not found any evidence any information to believe that they actually in real life. Knew each other but of course investigators are following up on every possibility here on every detail is very merry. And that they're coming through all of that there's also been a lot of back and forth over the suspect Christian Rivera's. Legal status originally investigators that he was in the country illegally then there is some speculation that maybe he had legal status to work here. What's the latest on the. Veteran investigators have said from the beginning that Christian Rivera is in the country illegally from Mexico his attorney in some court documents. Indicated that he believed. Christian Rivera it was in the country illegally but his attorney has not elaborated any that's. His employer the farmer he worked for four years they say they no doubt that he presented faked documents false identity. It's a note even though they verify the documents he gave them or not that was not him. So at this point it is his status is really unclear if well not clear it's you legal according to officials immigration officials have also been asked about this and they say they have no record. Of him entering the country legally. As you might imagine this is creating big political firestorm. This is a hot button issues a lot of people talking about. His immigration status. Had indeed and I know Molly's family has said that they want to focus on Molly right now we can Allen and for as their Brooklyn I'll force Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.