Detainees bang on detention center windows in protest of lack of heat, electricity

Detainees bang on the windows, and protestors gather outside of a Brooklyn detention center that has been suffering from a lack of heat and electricity due to a partial power outage.
0:34 | 02/03/19

Okay.

