Transcript for Detroit celebrates Aretha Franklin

I'm Nile heart and here at the Charles H Wright African American history museum in Detroit where they're playing Aretha Franklin music. All weekend long remembering the queen of soul tonight bill also have a special tribute performance during their African world festival here. A memorial has been set up at the new Bethel Baptist Church where her father once pastor it. We've now learned Swanson funeral home will be taking care of the funeral arrangements for Aretha Franklin while no date has been set. Greater grace temple in Detroit will hold a reef is home going celebration the Motown museum will also play Aretha Franklin music all week long. They haven't guest book for people to share their condolences. They'll send that to the family. I'm Nile heart and you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.