Transcript for Disturbing video captures NJ Transit officer allegedly dragging, hitting man

New Jersey transit police say it's investigating. After a disturbing video surfaced showing one of its officers. Dragging a man outside of a train station. In Trenton new heater the officer sure noting at the man get up now. Before he grabs the man buys his sweatshirt lifts him up and slams him on the ground. The man lays motionless as the officer screens get up and get out now. As the officer drags a man a second time his face appears to hit the pavement. I know it has to be frustrating for them by it. You know with all at being set up persons unit that's someone's brother someone's dad someone's uncle. The woman who took this video says the officer went on to -- rate the man for about five minutes and continued to drag him she says. But before she started recording the man was just sitting against the wall of the transit center.

