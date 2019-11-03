-
Now Playing: Suspect crashes NJ Transit police SUV into Hoboken Terminal: Officials
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after fatally shooting boyfriend
-
Now Playing: Mom arrested in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old daughter
-
Now Playing: Disturbing video captures NJ Transit officer allegedly dragging, hitting man
-
Now Playing: Outrage at New York private school over video
-
Now Playing: White House sets stage for another shutdown
-
Now Playing: DNC announces Milwaukee for convention
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber opens up about depression
-
Now Playing: Man's tribute to his big brother on his death touches people around the world
-
Now Playing: Largest cocaine seizure in New York in a quarter century
-
Now Playing: Car made of snow turns heads
-
Now Playing: Turkeys on the road
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Mar. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, March 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Soccer stars speak out on gender discrimination
-
Now Playing: Woman attempting selfie attacked by jaguar
-
Now Playing: Hush money for Stormy Daniels 'political': Lawyer
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across 5 states
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated boy spurs 1st tetanus case in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Police identify dead girl found stuffed in a duffel bag