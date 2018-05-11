Transcript for DNA, genetic genealogy led police to suspected killer in Maryland cold case

For nearly a decade policing and a run of county were stopped by a fatal shooting that left more than its fair share of evidence no killer. So today. That it was not for the tenacity of our cold case homicide detectives and their knowledge of what technology is available to them for closing case's this case may not have. May have been soft. The case of Michael temple junior 24 year old shot inside this house during a home invasion in 2010. Who died five years later. Police say was an old coworker heard two year old Fred Frampton who pulled the trigger. Our detectives while on Covert surveillance found mr. Frampton surreptitiously took multiple DNA samples from him. There's DNA samples were given to our DNA lab to match them with the DNA that was left on the scene of the should. Detectives collected drops of blood left behind from that crime scene and took it here Reston Virginia at a Paribas nano laps. It DNA tech company that excels at helping solve decade long cold cases. Are potential. Obviously for solving crimes is is increasing because of the possibility of this new technology the pair while offers Sargent Robert price as fair bonds help has been a breakthrough for the department and its cold case unit. Irvine was able to take the DNA create a 3-D rendering based on their snapshot system. That allow a digital sketch artist to create the final results. He's spitting image of frantic. One of the few clues. Yuba behind. Any type of forensic breakthroughs that that we get our hugely helpful to us. This is obviously extremely helpful for us that's helped us and in other cases in Hampton beaches.

