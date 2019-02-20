DNA leads to man's arrest 46 years after murder of 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe

O'Keefe was last seen alive on July 6, 1973, as she walked home from summer school, the Newport Beach Police Department said.
1:55 | 02/20/19

This morning we're here to announce the arrest James Alan Nero a seven me two year old. Who also goes by the name James Allen George Leighton. He's being charged with murder. And choose special circumstances. He's also being charged with murder. Kidnapping. With the intent. During the commission of the murder. And also willful deliberate and premeditated. An act during the murder. Lewd and lascivious act upon a person of a child under the age of fourteen in violation of section 288. On the morning of Friday July 6 197311. Year old Linda O'Keefe laughter Roman crone Omar to attend it is summer school. After classes had ended in mid days she began to walk home. When it was last seen talking to a stranger in a van near the intersection of Marguerite driving in much arrive in crow Lamar. Linda never made it home that afternoon it was next morning a man fell Linda's body. She was white and ditch. Along back bay drive. She been strangled. A DNA sample was recovered from the victim at the time of the investigation shortly after her death. And that DNA sample had been put into. Your code is system. However when that DNA sample was put in the code is system. There was not a hit. And show that sample remained in the system for a long period of time. However because of innovations in science and technology. And the fact that these detectives were using every means available to them. They received a pointer indication. Through genie a logical DNA.

