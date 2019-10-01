Transcript for DNA used to solve 1983 sexual battery cold case

Fortunately Frost's in this case we caught a break. Day narrowed it down to one individual they thought was very likely to have committed this crime. Of course it didn't stop there but what that person. We identified. Was William Louis Nichols. He's a white male. His date of birth was seven. Eighteen of 1941. But investigators. Namely detective logger and then was able to get a DNA sample from a cooperating. Family member. In this scientists who tested that they have remembers DNA. Compared to the sample collected in 1982 rate. And it five's that there about it 99.9. 9% chance. That Nichols. Is the one as opposed any random person was the person who left the evidence. At the scene. That date back in nineteen victory. We believe that fact coupled with his proximity to the crime. And of course his criminal history. I think we can comfortably say beyond a reasonable doubt the detective lawyers aren't solve this case.

