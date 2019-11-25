Dog drives SUV through 4-lane highway

A Chihuahua successfully and safely rolled through a four-lane highway, but police said its owner sustained a minor injury chasing after it.
0:41 | 11/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog drives SUV through 4-lane highway
