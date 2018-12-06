Transcript for Dognapping spree targeting purebred Yorkies has Connecticut town's pet owners on edge

Pure bred dog stolen from homes in Connecticut over the last two weeks nearly a dozen of them have vanished including at least one pricey Yorkshire Terrier. Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Taurus is live in Bridgeport where police are trying to find a dog snapper Joseph. David a pricey little dog that someone is scooping up. Yorkshire terriers here in the city of Bridgeport the largest city in Connecticut eleven in the past two weeks and at the as people here they think it's the work of all heart list unlawful breeder. M just a mess and the big mess and I'm just trying to be strong. But I'm million I'm just a big Mac. Donyell about just hasn't slept in days she last saw her two year old teacup Yorkshire Terrier daisy Thursday at. Afternoon the 33 year old is quite certain someone talker I. Yeah. I think Mary doesn't like I could have done more. I don't do not realize that they let let apple know but. Hate us posted pictures of daisy throughout her Beardsley park neighborhood. She soon learn daisy is one of you Levin email your keys stolen from homes in the last two week. X our officers right now our polling deal paid you know through the looking for videos. Partially camera so they can download to videos for talking to people in the neighborhoods. In this. Somebody's got to know sultan. I think someone is watching. People with your keys it's an unfortunate thing they're all females. And there's not one male that's been taken so obviously this is a breeder. Chief Peres ordered all four of the city's animal control officers to also check with veterinarians dog shops and pet stores for possible leads. Nerve array is knows exactly how her neighbor is feeling so once stole her thirteen year old male York be named Kayla. On Thanksgiving my daughters celebrated her. 39 birthday yesterday. And the first thing she said to me mama I missed Kayla. And cried in my heart it's high. Now dog owners and police are hoping that the widespread. Public attention will prompt people to step forward. Two investigators provide them information that would help them not only find the dog stature but hopefully find the missing dogs as well. Live in Bridgeport I'm Joseph Torres channel seven Eyewitness News.

