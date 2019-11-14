Doorbell camera captures 'blue light' of meteor over Missouri

A clear view of a meteor that lit up the Midwest sky on Monday was captured by the doorbell camera of this Missouri resident.
0:47 | 11/14/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Doorbell camera captures 'blue light' of meteor over Missouri
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

