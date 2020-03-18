Now Playing: How to recognize severity of symptoms

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 18, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus: What you need to know

Now Playing: Pope Francis sends emotional message to the world

Now Playing: Life on lockdown in San Francisco

Now Playing: Here’s what you need to know to make your best money moves

Now Playing: Pandemic parenting: 5 steps for talking to your kids about coronavirus

Now Playing: Single mom working her way through school is now homeschooling her 6 kids

Now Playing: Nurses sing a 'Frozen 2' song while demonstrating coronavirus contact safety

Now Playing: White House proposes enormous stimulus package

Now Playing: Voters in Arizona, Illinois and Florida cast their ballots

Now Playing: NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order

Now Playing: Drug being tested in a couple of states against coronavirus

Now Playing: Italy's death toll tops 2,500

Now Playing: Fear rises over the safety of US health workers on the front lines

Now Playing: Trump plan: Give direct cash payments to most Americans

Now Playing: Our hearts go out to every celeb who has tested positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Dr. Oz answers coronavirus questions