Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist and talk show host, dies at 96

For decades, the witty, diminutive Westheimer -- popularly known as Dr. Ruth -- was one of America's most trusted and popular voices on the topic of sex.

July 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live