Transcript for Driver charged with DUI after hitting Boy Scouts

This morning a suspected drunk driver expected to be arraigned in separate count AA accused of plowing his car into a group of Boy Scouts one of those boys. Now fighting for his life Eyewitness News reporter to. Nothing got involved life and surely. Where the suspect is being held was. Good morning can a driver identified as 59 year old Thomas Murphy Hubble Holbrooke is in jail right now and expected to face a judge later this morning now detectives say Murphy was driving his Mercedes on it David Terry road around 2 PM yesterday when he hit those five Boy Scouts. Walking along the roadside. This happened yesterday afternoon those five boys are from trooper 161. A boy scouts of America and sure Hammond range from twelve years old. 216 years old now one of the Boy Scouts was taken to Stony Brook university hospital. And the other four were taken to pick one pick up babe medical center and river had not to move them. Hurt very badly that they have to be airlifted to the hospital we've learned that 1 this morning is in critical condition. Now officials say the boys were headed for a hike. How were with adults when this happened as far as Murphy again. He's expected to face the judge this morning and he is facing charges of driving. While intoxicated. Live in surely the dollar won't channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.