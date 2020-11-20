Driver's ominous view of smoke from wildfire More A driver had an ominous view of smoke rising from a wildfire burning in California and Nevada, that has left at least one person dead. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Driver's ominous view of smoke from wildfire -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A driver had an ominous view of smoke rising from a wildfire burning in California and Nevada, that has left at least one person dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74321320","title":"Driver's ominous view of smoke from wildfire","url":"/US/video/drivers-ominous-view-smoke-wildfire-74321320"}