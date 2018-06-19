Dunkin' Donuts owner pulls controversial sign

A call by ABC News to the phone number listed went to voicemail.
Transcript for Dunkin' Donuts owner pulls controversial sign
A Dunkin' Donuts in Baltimore is facing some backlash after customer posted a photo of this sign. Asking people to report any staff members who shout in a language other than English. The manager promised a coupon to any customer who reports them. The company has since responded saying the local owner determined the sign was inappropriate and has removed it.

