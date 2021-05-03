Economic stimulus package ‘urgently needed,’ says Biden

During a briefing with economic advisers on Friday, President Joe Biden pointed to the recent jobs report as evidence that his American Rescue Plan is “urgently needed” and “absolutely essential.”
1:41 | 03/05/21

