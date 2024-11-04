Election lawsuits involving Elon Musk, Georgia making headlines

ABC News’ Olivia Rubin reports on the legal issues popping up ahead of Election Day.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live