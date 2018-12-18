Embattled Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself in agreement with New York AG

The lawsuit is also seeking restitution, as well as prohibiting Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. from serving on the boards of charities for the next 10 years.
0:20 | 12/18/18

Embattled Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself in agreement with New York AG
We're also following other breaking news out of Washington president trumps controversial charitable foundation is shutting down. New York's attorney general said today that Donald. Under the supervision of her office the attorney general. Came with a group report early today the trump foundation has not commented on this decision.

