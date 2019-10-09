Transcript for ‘It is a very emotional moment’: Cargo ship rescuer describes 1st contact

Take me through that first moment when you recognize there was life inside the yachts that's it is a very emotional moment it's. There's. There's visual disconnect because you're communicating featured series of tapping. And so your only hope being that. You know whoever's in there is actually physically hitting something hard letting us know that. They're well body they're able bodies and they may be ambulatory and they can they can help get themselves out once we gain access. But when we got the first. Half inch hole to get an air monitor and it. I it's pretty incredible. You know and to be honest I would thing those guys that were in that ship. Are probably. The strongest. In terms of mental fortitude of anything FC. Tom when we made a four inch hole to pass them. Water lights and communications. The first thing that they asked for three of them were grouped together the first thing they asked for worst set of tools that they can go make there way and try to you. Assist in the rescue the fourth person. Because he was in a separate locations nearby thicket here each other for the couldn't get to each other.

