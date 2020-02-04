Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo chats with his brother during coronavirus press briefing

Now Playing: Victims of coronavirus talk about living with it

Now Playing: April winter storm moving through Heartland

Now Playing: 5 states have yet to issue stay-at-home orders

Now Playing: Crisis in New York

Now Playing: Engineer allegedly tried to crash train into the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles

Now Playing: Record 6.6. Americans file for unemployment in past week

Now Playing: Hundreds trapped on infected cruise ship off coast of Florida

Now Playing: Wimbledon canceled amid global coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Ali Wentworth details coronavirus experience

Now Playing: Historic job losses in the US as more file for unemployment

Now Playing: Hospitals buckle under coronavirus crisis

Now Playing: Security for top US health official amid potential threats

Now Playing: I’m willing to die for a lot of things, but COVID-19 is not one of them

Now Playing: This couple passed away from the COVID-19 related complications within minutes of each other

Now Playing: New details on US Navy aircraft carrier with 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Now Playing: Autism Awareness Month: Mother pens special book on autism

Now Playing: Rural students face issues with access to remote learning