-
Now Playing: More US states lift restrictions as America ramps up vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Florida officials denounce end of COVID-19 rules
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Severe weather alert as storms tear across US
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: More states lift COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline
-
Now Playing: What New Jersey lifting COVID-19 restrictions means for Atlantic City
-
Now Playing: Asian woman attacked with hammer on NYC street, police say
-
Now Playing: Top New York City restaurant plans to reopen with new plant-based menu
-
Now Playing: How Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could affect nearly $130 billion fortune
-
Now Playing: Florida principal caught on camera paddling 6-year-old
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates split after decades-long marriage
-
Now Playing: New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announce plans to fully reopen
-
Now Playing: Where severe weather threat is heading next
-
Now Playing: Millions in the bullseye as twisters carve path across Southeast
-
Now Playing: Florida school spanking scandal
-
Now Playing: Mammoth bone found!
-
Now Playing: Do you know these 5 myths of imposter syndrome?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement officials reflect on Derek Chauvin conviction, policing in America
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 3, 2021