Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

A female humpback whale traveling with a male and a calf has been rescued after it was found entangled in a line with a large bundle of marine debris attached.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live