Transcript for Entire Portland Police crowd control unit resigns

Every member of a crowd control unit on the Portland police force has resigned it comes after one of their own was indicted on assault charge stemming. From last summer's protest the team is voluntary in the officers will remain. Today's a weather warming temperatures along the East Coast some severe storms in the midwest heavy rain later along the Gulf Coast. Sat western heat wave just not letting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.