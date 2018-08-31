Transcript for 'ER' actress fatally shot by police

In a busy part of South Pasadena in an area full of homes and businesses. A welfare check turns into would deadly shooting. You can hair like that gunshots there Russia like that most Eminem China leg he had played scandalous situation and and then just police everywhere. Neighbors who live near Fremont and Mona REIS stunned to see they're normally calm street swarming with police officers. South Pasadena police were responding to a unique in this home. When a 49 year old woman was shot and killed by pro. Lease it shocking and it's just it's really awful. I'm just really saddened by the whole thing it sounds like a horrible horrible misunderstanding when officers initially a ride today we're trying to help the woman with her mental and physical health issues. Investigators say it wasn't the first time they did to her apartment. She was suffering from some months. Calls eating disorders. And she was also I can't say when they arrived there is she was experiencing a seizure. Sometime after the seizure investigators say that woman came out of her apartment and confronted police. For an hour or and a half they say first responders tried to give her medical care. According to the only county sheriff's department she pulled out a weapon. But they say before she fired police took her down. After the shooting. Officers check the weapon and he discovered that it was BB type gun it it resembled a the semi automatic handgun. The woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries neighbors we spoke to say they didn't know the woman. But the news is still very troubling for their typically peaceful community.

