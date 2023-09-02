Escaped inmate spotted on residential surveillance camera: DA

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles away from the Pennsylvania prison where he escaped from on Thursday.

September 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live