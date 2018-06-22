Transcript for Europe retaliates with tariffs on US goods amid trade war fears

As they say every acts as a reaction to trump administration imposing tariffs for steel in the movement in. Aluminum excuse me on the European Union in today there are firing back Molly hunter is there a in pretty good assignment today from my understand your ad read you gotta Barton in the London town W. Bite your area how would impact those with you missed it. Factory take action that's right we only. Economic stories now from arts in Washington on Friday afternoon that yes I will tell you migrant expire. But today the eat carrots that they are. Of course in retaliation that scares the US and I'm European and it had come into that back now they're doing. Parents they're in Paris on 3.2 billion dollars worth of American goods coming in here and it's not just any American get. A lot of our symbolic iconic American brands like. Levi's Jeans and Kentucky Irvin which is vibrant that's bar and partly even thing which is why I'm wearing this cool leather jacket because we might Harley-Davidson earlier today. But I'm actually my little bit. And show you where we are. We're and that's whiskey bar I'm not of course thinking lifted I wanna bring in Matt from China has not Oxford are convert. Tell me about what team. Yes this is the retaliation. By the European Union on these steel and aluminum tariffs that Donald Trump announced back in March that went into effect earlier this. This month that this was designed to try and politically enforce. And politically engaged in US lawmakers are trying to convince Donald Trump to. Back off on the tariffs that he's implemented. Philip talk specifically about the brand so Kentucky bird and Harvey. They Harley-Davidson motorcycles I don't you. It's not a coincidence that these represents. Kentucky where of them the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell hails from and the a Harley-Davidson being produced in Wisconsin where Paul Ryan speaker of the house is this is very much trying to put political leverage on Republicans in congress to. Acts against our Donald Trump in implementing steel aluminum tariffs so how much of an effect of it have on producers or consumers. Generally producers. Domestic goods such as Scotch whisky producers in the UK it will benefit from this but in the end people who consume. These products in the UK will be hurts our consumers of American whiskey Harley-Davidson's. Etc. but then also produce consumers of steel producers of steel and aluminum in the UK have already been hurt by Trump's hair so it's very much a tit for tat. Response where everybody in the US and the UK who produce or consume these goods and be worse off. And every and live our consumers and actually distributors that story it's and that says you are the under Miller writes this is seem out. Topps meat were also wearing Levi's and you happen it is like that that's get a lot mark. And it's of the. Remain unfortunately with me all whiskey selection if the American which is a false to scarring Russell section an optional as when the biggest growing markets have been whiskey in the UK. Your present you the knowledge American ma and ma emerging market for American whiskey I mean you can't learn pools dungeons which will mean pound lost it. That's just in you can learn. And forced him with the 24% tariff is gonna make kids slowly unattainable. Facilities we ski troops coming in I mean American which is still suffered pop culture. Anastos is growing as well and tried so much ready sort of standards the courts are coming up America's Betsy recently as kind of sort of getting scorched run for its money. Funds are you gonna keep bringing American escape I mean we won't trust your best we can unfortunately it's gonna have to consume mistress away it will puts its. On Paul we've since coaches that's come out too expensive. So people will mean we all pundits of whiskey in his country Libya we have animals cheese from will end up happening is people who just thought. Meeting away from American whiskey and then meet back into Scopes Japanese European which has you've become the united parents Cecil county capital that's progress. That whoever hearing here is actually that the choices that brands that are being hit hard it. Have plenty of alternatives in Europe so they really are symbolic Catholic. Lot to it as he mentioned tit for tat I feel like that's the that's the world we live in these days as his brother's have a drink have one formula Molly. We've got it. Take your have a great weekend.

