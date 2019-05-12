New evacuations ordered near Texas chemical plant

More
Authorities are concerned about butadiene levels seven days after an explosion rocked the Port Neches plant.
0:26 | 12/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New evacuations ordered near Texas chemical plant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Authorities are concerned about butadiene levels seven days after an explosion rocked the Port Neches plant. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67519571","title":"New evacuations ordered near Texas chemical plant","url":"/US/video/evacuations-ordered-texas-chemical-plant-67519571"}