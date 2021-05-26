Transcript for Examining racial disparities between police departments and their communities

As congress works on police are Foreman ABC news investigation with our own stations is shedding light on racial disparities in police departments across the country. It found in many cities police departments are off an overwhelmingly white compared to the neighborhoods they're actually policing. Diversity may also play a role in arrest trends are ABC news investigation found that in 2019 in metro areas. We're just 10% a police officers are people of color black people were five times more likely to be arrested as white people. But in metro areas where at least half of police officers were people of color. Black people were only twice as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. And on this April night in North Las Vegas or Andrea Hollingsworth a black woman whose death. Displays her daughter near a police and that's an officer approaches are on a Wednesday evening last month. She's nervous and I didn't and begins recording the encounter one FaceBook laden. Her eleven year old twins are watching from the back seat. Police responding to a call about possible harassment need you second he encounters starts to unravel. Officer pulls her out of the car. And one hello. Hollingsworth unable to read the officers' lives is confused and moments later a scuffle ensues it ends up with a Hollandsworth on the ground. And handcuffed him and her children screaming I'm. She later tells a local fox station. My kids are free because of all. The incidents have been happening recently and you know where res black and this community settlement issue police officers. Are also on high alert. I don't. Police issued a statement saying they take community complaints seriously and that in this case and officer responded to a call about harassment. And only briefly detain Hollingsworth after she did not comply with commands the police noted that Hollingsworth indicated she was death. But police did not explain why they did not seeks idling would services. In recent years racially tense police encounters have sparked tension in the Las Vegas region. Las Vegas people of color are the majority of the population. But a police by a majority white law enforcement agencies but trend that is national according to a new ABC news investigation. From what people. Do recognize. Diaz intrusion police are. It's legal or illegal and it was designed two lead. Okay this day that way 400 years according to an ABC news Washington Post poll. Only 10% a black people think the police treat black and white people equally and Africans say one of the reasons some African Americans are mistrustful of police. Fifth from the fact in the middle programs at the police forces don't reflect the diversity is seen in the communities they serve. Prior Dakota police officer has some bad experiences with room. Oh surrounds of Kabul occasion my family were harassing couple occasions. Marine ABC news investigation would owned stations found striking racial disparities in most metro areas around the country. Between the racial make a police officers were often overwhelmingly white. The demographics of the communities they're supposed to serve and protect in 99 of the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas as chairman officers that are right is larger than this year residents who are warranted that's according to our investigation is tell analysis and assistant state and in six of those American cities in the surrounding metropolitan areas. Including Pittsburgh Knoxville and some cocaine. Nine out of every ten police officers are White House. Recruitment and minorities has become more authority police departments in recent years the leading organization of black law enforcement officers claims. The efforts are falling shortened in some cases apart missed direct. The research we don't get it we can bring this. Ball on a Lowell and a well as national. The same result. Well we've found is that they are not. Making any kind of scene drew no shoes. At the core constituency. Of community. NAACP. Eerily. I can get in the literature. These university comes amid calls for police reform and we departments are under intense pressure like never before. Facing a spate of explosive vicious. It feels like this is one of the most challenging times. Is that true lol I don't think there's any question. That this past year has challenged police in ways that they never have. You know from cauldron nineteen. To the George. Floyd tragedy it's in the demonstrations. That occurred. And then all of this time violent crime has been spiking. In ways we haven't seen in ten and twenty years all across the country. And women in Minneapolis region where George lord was murdered by a white police officer remove 88% of law enforcement officers are trying to. With minorities holding less than 12% in the police jobs and even though people of color remark 26%. Of the population in Portland Oregon disparities are even more striking to people of color representing 28% of the population who law enforcement over 93%. White for example that Latinos are 12% and other region's population. Boom only 2% of the police force rosters were in San Jose who 36% of the communities Asian American really only 10% of the police force Arnold subsidies have department rosters and more accurately reflect local racial demographics among them new orleans' Jackson Mississippi in the San Diego and Baltimore yeah. San Antonio Ryan Tillman along with Chino, California police department says always other careers and police are concerned and cardinal rule because he believes in diversity can ease racial tensions. And also helps kind of do you escalate situations without you in the winning your mouth doesn't always work no. Glad in my experience I've seen when you can relate to the Pulitzer serving in helps her drop tremendously. Our thanks appear Thomas for that report. Let springer retired NB NYPD chief of detectives and ABC news contributor Robert Boyce. For more honest Robert thanks for being here you know first off as a retired NYPD chief of detectives. What's your reaction to those statistics in pierce piece about. Diversity and police departments compared to the communities they patrol and how that might impact arrests. I saw in the piece and they're going to be your they've done and thank you are saudis are targeted by early numbers and I originals Bartlett street. I can Washington's jobless barn do not buddies were in. And I Saudi. Oh well site and what I see what I let your 2018. Years. RG Larry. Bobs are NRC does matter is studio police she couldn't and Aaron. I don't ban it took officials couldn't get out. Don't worry I bring more war. Resources aren't reasons to social Democrat and you're popular Asian. Oh or virus or myself. It's been assaulted. Two tiger initially but he don't understand what we're gonna present to great advantage to. Saw I was surprised at own series. Not. I think your views are is some example. We broke out of Norway actually two books to make sure it has consolidated. Basis community meetings college campuses. And Aaron. I don't have a bureau ordered fruit and Olson didn't get more more people. And we're pretty minorities has become more clarity from any police departments the last two years but. We'll certain peers peace and national association of black law enforcement officers saying that. The effort sir are one falling short but also that the apartments then aren't doing enough to actually connects to the minority communities. That they are policing what's your response to that. That we could always do a better job argue again and again seize or to different police bombs around contribution. Special association's Houston police and you look at. Due to see as a representative and men and do good how levels within each one. I saw there issue do people don't actually. Corbett are only win or lose so legislation's going forward Washington. Should include something that donor Norman bags or more moral specials and says. Could could force even more so this is should happen who usually we're seeing it happens subsidies and at all. And so most of us raising to get police departments to a more closely resemble and better connect to the communities they're policing. Again you were you wanna UNC was wholly new faces bureau department. You want someone to review reflects their community. To get out there amendment shorted to go to community readings that's slogans summary charge insurance groups. Two New York's Robert Abrams thanks especially around his city needs to happen on a daily basis that's how to use to for awhile and it's. In these Madonna a daily basis together get to Russia that we need we need people we need people call on our apartments I was so it's a better. Processed food community as well. And the senate is now where Emma George Floyd justice and policing act it's already passed the house what's your take on that bill. Provisions being discussed trying to. So there is some good bad and Diane and I got volume murder closely Floridians use it all as all imports and executives across the country are always well and is and I and I believe there's some really good so there and anybody cameras. That's the way the future everybody's you haven't you see detectives to not Wear a body cameras and passage and they want to. But it hasn't happened yet so crucial calls absolutely. Racial profiling unmanned it is absolutely these things wrong and I think we can come together about some of the things that is inclusive the call immunity. Offices are are our guest is for a good reason they don't mind risking their lives and help every day and they don't wanna roasted chilies future. They're doing more on behalf of that an entity that apartment and as city and aren't the only one who can be sued in law enforcement announced it was also. Prosecutors have not been immune disorder drug charges of abuse well so we don't want you trying to process officers who could be sued. And his it's not fair to the regular violently socialist. Prohibit no knock warrants. I can tell you they should be held organized and there are New York because I don't plug from got some you have to show business threat to you also. You're gonna have this is so they should be limited by officials who abuse had untenable. And again and the restricting transfer military equipment. We use here we are in his first world we have to have adequate so saw these bills things as soon stay with CNN that there are dual and that I think we've come to consensus on. Most of it is good to build a sort of seduced and we need these nationals changes. What happens elsewhere in the country affects us here in New York review and other cities as well. Greed and named a prime example as to George Clinton's and. And I former NYPD chief detectives Robert boys always good to hi Robert thank you.

