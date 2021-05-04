Transcript for What to expect on day 6 of Chauvin trial

And the trial dare show and the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is set to resume this morning court adjourned early on Friday after an emotional week of testimony from. Bystanders first responders. And Floyd long time girlfriend we also heard from fellow police officers. Alex Perez is live in Minneapolis with more Alex the last testimony the day on Friday came from lieutenant Zimmerman. Saying among other things up the force used against George Floyd is considered deadly force. And that it was uncalled for how does the defense going to counter that. Yet and that lieutenant in a very matter of fact way condemned children's actions as saying guy what he did it goes against everything police officers have been trained to do now you'll remember this is the prosecution's. Case right now it's their turn to present their case and it seems. Everything is going in their favor we yet have yet to hear from the defense they have not started their case yet we understand the defense when they present their case will argue that George Floyd's death hired to duke. More with us this drug use and an untreated heart condition and now with chill winds knee on his next we expect they're gonna call in use of force experts and their own medical experts. When they present their case to try to make that case to the jury Diane Cantu what are we expect from the trial this week Alex. Yet Ansel testimonies going to resume once again they're very shortly this morning the prosecution still presenting their case ended jury we expect that our prosecutors will call other high ranking members of law enforcement's out very soon we could see that chief of the Minneapolis police department take the stand as well as other members of law enforcement and sometime soon possibly later this week we expect the prosecution will also get their own medical experts on the stand to present that testimony to the jury Diane. I've got to be a big one out its present Minneapolis thank you.

