Transcript for What to expect in Day 1 of Derek Chauvin’s trial

Bring criminal defense attorney Alex Spiro for more on men as Alex good morning opening statements and we'll start in just a little while what it was a strategy going to be from both the prosecution. And the defense today. Yes good morning I think from the prosecutor's standpoint you want to just really just marshaled the evidence marshaled facts. Play the video showed a video. And just really just stick to script around the defense and I assume is going to. Just went down simply what this is is a symbol Cason not disc reader mission in this breeder movements. And end the prosecutor does not tell you in opening its all Beasley medical issues that mr. pulling. And I think those will be this the two decision. That Shelvin is facing three charges here second degree unintentional murder third degree murder and second degree manslaughter the jury can still quit. Or find him guilty on any combination of those so how easy or difficulties think it will be for the prosecution to get a conviction on each charge. In prosecuting this case I'm worried essentially take the position to the jury's it's obvious that there is essentially reckless murder here. The only question for them to really decide during the trial is where there are doctors intentional murder. I would try to create gas war so that no matter what Thursday contradiction here of a felony. I think did you know the video will end up being the crucial piece of evidence in this case it's rare that you have such. Clear and ambiguous. Depiction. Eight crime scene. And so that is where a lot of the focus the energy use Condo here. But it's important to point out the prosecution does not in this case have to prove that Derek showed an intended to kill George Floyd that's not part of any of the the charges that play was what they what marries his how reckless he was whether he had a complete disregard for human life whether he put you know. It's sort of foreseeable he put. I'm George Floyd at risk of losing his life and in the case of the second degree unintentional murder whether he essentially intended to assault George Floyd. Resulting in his death but they they don't have to prove that he intended. To kill him so what what do you think does that do for the burden of proof on the prosecution. Short show what they have to you know go step by step Israel reckless is he she's real question is are you doing. Things that are consciously. Disregarding extreme risks. Depraved indifference is another level coaches need common examples are you don't you let it lie and whose city zoo where you start playing Russian roulette. It's beyond reckless it's it shows that you don't care one way or another. And then your right intentional act capacity intentional act of violence doesn't have the beauty intentional act of murder per sack. And so goes with a different ways in which prosecutors can prove. That the officers responsible legally for his death. Ended you know as the defense may try to do. Ending may try to do suggests that the prosecutors are throwing several theories. Welcome to the jury because they don't actually articulated group venue. So what the defense may say as you see here you're trying to prove intentional but look at video there's nothing intentional about his attempt to hurt anybody. So they're trying to get back into these reckless words of theories I'm because they can't actually prove intentional and you try to use the fact that the prosecutor QB using. Several series against them. And you mentioned the video that. I'm sure is gonna pay a huge part in this case what are some of the other pieces of evidence key pieces of evidence and testimony that you're looking out for in this case. I I think the words that are uttered right before and after by both the victim and the officer. And and I think debt to causation the medical testimony regarding that is going to be crucial. But it the end of the day at best and it sees the video and everyone in all eyes and your average juror is gonna go back to that video. I'm winning look at the video. I think he'll be two competing narratives one it is. An officer showing complete indifference to human like knowing he's causing harm Ted Carrick one way or another. And the other will be. We are trying to explain to his face is so common the officers that is and you end he knows he's being videotaped and he does not seem to care. I'm which is not utter indifference it's because he doesn't realize that he's killing a man. And I singles will be to to meeting bears and Alex Spiro we appreciate the analysis thank you. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.