Transcript for Explosive device found in George Soros' mailbox

Police north of New York City say an explosive device has been found outside the home of the liberal activist George Soros was found in his mailbox. The bomb squad safely detonated the device Soros is a billionaire who has funded liberal candidates and causes. The FBI is on the case. Ex president trumpet the campaign trail in Houston overnight rallying support for Texas senator Ted Cruz who's locked in an unexpectedly tight race. The president says the two have come along waste anti famously dubbed crews lion detector between sixteen presidential race. The last night he praised cruise for backing his agenda. Act nasty. It ended. And I'll tell you what nobody has helped me more with fewer tax cuts with your regulation. Events. Then senator Ted Cruz notebook. You had said that he is utterly amoral that he's a serial for manner. A pathological liar of those things not true anymore but I have no interest in revisiting the comments point six you've move Don I've got a job to to. Doing my job is forward looking. That they BC's Paul affairs catching up with cruise before the rally meanwhile with the mid term elections two weeks from today president trump now says he's planning to offer a new 10% tax cut for the middle class. He's not providing many deet tails yet and he acknowledges any vote in congress would have to come after the election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.