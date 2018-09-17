Now Playing: Shark attack in Massachusetts

Now Playing: Eyewitnesses recount shark attack

Now Playing: Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination may be delayed

Now Playing: Reporter's Notebook: Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: View of the damage from Florence from above

Now Playing: An award-winning chef set up mobile kitchens to feed those effected by Florence

Now Playing: Residents return 4 days after gas explosions near Boston

Now Playing: A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested for allegedly killing 4 women

Now Playing: A 26-year-old was killed by a shark while boogie boarding off the coast of Cape Cod

Now Playing: Florence has downgraded to a tropical depression

Now Playing: An estimated 30 inches of rain is flooding Jacksonville, North Carolina

Now Playing: Florence cuts off towns and cities as water levels rise

Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO says he's not running for president but 'never say never'

Now Playing: Ken Starr on Manafort: Cooperation with special counsel 'significant breakthrough'

Now Playing: US Coast Guard commandant: 'We're ready to continue to respond' to Florence

Now Playing: North Carolina official on Florence: 'It's bad... and we do expect it to get worse'

Now Playing: A farewell to Ron Claiborne

Now Playing: Chef feeds North Carolina evacuees

Now Playing: New questions over Dallas man's death