Transcript for FAA administrator testifies on Boeing 737 Max

Safety is our highest party most important core value. FAA administrator Stephen Dixon testified in front of the house transportation and infrastructure meet Wednesday morning. Which you've been comfortable in a member of your own family flying a 737 Max. Yes so I would have but that's because no I understand. How the airplane operates. The committee allege that only hid information about safety fly. Boeing concealed this law from the FAA and operators from more than a year. During which a continue to build and deliver planes. And arguing that the FAA did improve ride the proper oversight of but only when presented with key information on the 737 Mac. I think there has been too much deference. To the manufacturer in this case. 2 Boeing plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346. People ground team Boeing 737 Max planes in March. An essay risk reports ballot the first crash was related to a problem with the flight control system. Known as and casts the report added that there was also a potential for more than fifteen fatal crashes over the live of the fleet around 45 years. It no changes were made to the system. It is our obligation and where we sent. Make sure have been no other failing S and soon. And that corner again. And prevent congress what I would just say like I agree with you 100%. Boeing said they made big changes to the aircraft in question the FAA says the agency is making changes to. Bringing in experts and directly overseeing the recertification process from the 737 Max. A wanna go Lance ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.