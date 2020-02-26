Facebook cracks down on ads for alleged coronavirus cures

The social media company announced it's cracking down on ads that guarantee a cure, create a sense of urgency or otherwise attempt to cash in on the outbreak.
1:00 | 02/26/20

Transcript for Facebook cracks down on ads for alleged coronavirus cures
The oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

