Transcript for Trying to keep the faith during the COVID-19 pandemic: Part 5

As we look ahead tonight, what is it are with feeling about this place we arrived together? If the schools open, do we send our children back? What about summer camp? If grandparents visit, do we put them at risk? One thing we now know for certain is that in the face of the unknown, the dancers dance, the singers sing, and ordinary Americans turn out to be wildly funny and inventive. we learned, as writer Annie Lamott says, the little miracles of life and grace sustain us. Family, work, the phone call, the unexpected laugh. And through it all, people we would never have heard of show us how faith endures even in the shadows. We don't understand what is going on, why this is happening? Why us? Why now? I think those are all very human questions. Reporter: In Albany, Georgia, chaplain will Runyon holds the hand of the dying for families who can't be there. I'm will, I'm the chaplain. I'm sitting with a patient in our icu unit. I've got a family in my other hand on the iPad visiting with the patient. They're singing, they're praying, they're telling stories. They just didn't want her to be alone. Reporter: One of the nurses says a prayer for him. She prayed for me because we all need it. Reporter: He, in turn, comforts another nurse who lost three patients in one week. Bless these your people, god. Reporter: And so we comfort each other, until faith surges back. When you see young children who are playing the violin for the elderly who can't come out of the nursing home you can have hope and faith in that. We have to remember that faith is the substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things unseen. Today, hope is an active verb. It's an ability to believe that tomorrow can be better than today. Reporter: Yesenia Aquino believes this, her job is to clean the hospital rooms after the patients with the coronavirus have been there. I always think of my family. What about my kids come to the hospital? Reporter: She came to the United States from Mexico, and is certain that in this country the curtain of possibility is always rising. Thank you, Jesus, for this day. We have a good day today. Reporter: Eric colts, that Detroit bus driver you met, is still heading out to work tonight with a message. He has joined other bus drivers in burying his best friend, one of their own. Love every day like it's your last day, no matter what your circumstance or situation is. Reporter: And that icu nurse Kelley Bradshaw is sustained by every patient released. Instead of incessant hospital alert of code blue, which is a patient in crisis, there's now a new phrase, code rocky. Her patient of 39 days improves. It's so amazing to finally be part of some good. Amen, amen. Reporter: In this time, she's graduated with a master's in nursing, taking her walk not across a stage, but the nearly empty streets in the city she's helping to save. And so this is how we will go through it all, doing our best, every choice a mix of uncertainty and hope, helping each other, and discovering our strength together, one step at a time. And next, are you really thinking what your neighbor is thinking about moving out into the world together? A way to find out.

