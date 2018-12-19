Transcript for Family donates baby's organs as mother recovers from head-on collision

Of families whole world has changed in an instant. We wanted to save her. And we know that somewhere. Somebody is still in the street who hate. Georgia bared his granddaughter accurately Blackwell turn sixteen month old Friday December 14. That same day she and her mom for Andy Chapman were heading to visit for Andy's parents at work something they like to d.s several times a week. Their son Dalton Blackwell got the call at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs intrigued with the army. That brandy his girlfriend and his daughter crossed the median of interstate 79. And hit a truck head on. She didn't know what had happened. And then she. They lost her and started to have me do CPR. Brady has since undergone surgery to repair severed intestines into reconstruct those legs into unions. She is suffering from debris strangely and will need surgery for several other injuries. She still doesn't know that her daughter have really had to be taken off life support for days later. We don't know if she's been and medicines that we don't know she's in the know that she had a baby to begin land. And we don't know if as soon as she wakes up if she's gonna say where's have related. So we system and now we don't know how that day is can again. At release suffered severe damage to her brain in spine. But her grandmother says every other part of part was still perfect. This was so by adding. We couldn't see anything. For any reason why this would happen and so we had to find something good out of bad. The daily decided to donate ever at least organs that could possibly saint eleven other babies and send somebody else's babies. Resident Chris it only thing. Really it's the only thing yeah. And so certainly do. Right now they are just go kiss. Is on bringing these mother Debra. I had to bury. My granddaughter. Good chance to bury her granddaughter. And her daughters they knew narron doesn't even know anything yet seen she still has to live through this envy and this is her daughter never has. A lot more to go through steel.

