Family of federal worker to Trump: Come talk to us

More
A stay-at-home mom whose family is affected by the partial government shutdown wants the president to come to Kentucky to meet her.
1:18 | 01/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of federal worker to Trump: Come talk to us

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60318068,"title":"Family of federal worker to Trump: Come talk to us","duration":"1:18","description":"A stay-at-home mom whose family is affected by the partial government shutdown wants the president to come to Kentucky to meet her.","url":"/US/video/family-federal-worker-trump-talk-us-60318068","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.