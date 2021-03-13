Transcript for Family, friends honor Breonna Taylor 1 year after her death

Or hate her right now we're. And family and friends again. This weekend to remember every on its healer one year after her death at the hands of global police. We'll look at it and will boo yeah. The 26 year old who like TNT it was shot by police executing a no knock narcotics warrant at her home. While she and her boyfriend Kenneth walker were already in bed. Back and park. Walker thought it was intruders entering the apart me it's. He fired one shot striking an officer in the leg. Rihanna and that did not know who was banging on the door. But the police know what they do you. Police fired back a killing Taylor. No drugs were found in the apartment. None of the officers involved were charged in Taylor's death. One of the officers bright pink in San. Was indicted by a grand jury and wanton endangerment charges for shooting into a neighbor's apartment. Sargent Jonathan Mattingly who fired six times and detective miles cost growth who fired a totaled sixteen rounds. We're not charged. All three had been fired from the force. Some members of the grand jury seek Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron never presented him with homicide as a charge to consider against the officers. And had now joined a group of other Kentucky's citizens. Seeking to impeach Cameron for breach of public trots. Camera responded saying the petition is quote still lacking in legal and factual support and it should be dismissed. The anniversary of Taylor's death comes as a trial dear children gets under way in Minneapolis. One of four officers charged in the death of George fully. Okay. Taylor Floyd's debts last year. Fueling nationwide protests. Their names now both part of the rallying crying demanding social justice. A when Lopez ABC news its Atlanta.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.