Family marks 5 years since Kierra Coles’ disappearance

Coles was 26 years old and three months pregnant when she went missing in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on Oct. 2, 2018.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live