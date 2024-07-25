Family pleads for information in murder of Marine

The family of Peter Chounthala, a Marine who died after he was assaulted and then struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, are pleading with the public to come forward.

July 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live