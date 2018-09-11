Transcript for Fast-moving wildfire devastates Northern California

Fires are blazing out of control in northern California. I wanna go to Tom -- us now who's on the scene in paradise California. Tom what's the latest there. Hey everyone I'm Tommy Ellis in paradise California for ABC news life behind me was what. Was the neighborhood pharmacy in this town in absolute ruins it's hard even make up the structure anymore massive wildfire swept through this town the entire towns destroyed the mayor has said it. Fire officials have said it. But the mayor says they will rebuild. Right now it's just too dangerous for people to come back to see what's happened to their homes to their cars. Maybe even to their pets there's a thick smoke in here there's haze everywhere and firefighters are still actively fighting. This wallow fire which is massive. At one point reports had it moving. Act as fast as. Eighty football fields emitted to give you a sense of how fast as well part was moving again a very dangerous situation here in paradise California. I'm Tommy Thomas for ABC's life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.