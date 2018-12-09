Father fights for new ordinance to save tree house

More
Brian Esola, a father of four, built the two-story tree house at their Folsom, California, home after the family's previous one had to be taken down because the wood became cracked.
1:54 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father fights for new ordinance to save tree house
On an. The soul it takes me to blame for the line. Can link him. It's a tree house right in her back yard dot heard built. By. And we're hideaway me half to go down the city of Folsom says it's against code violations. Something her dad Brian completely understands. Yes that we want. Three properties for everybody. Did the city's. Mind. Eyes. However he does it take it down so it took it up to City Council we. Her tree. Then the meeting got its hands the news company. Disasters. Over a tree house. EU the piece Yankee's game no. Okay king memory unit. Final weekend this. I don't want to see him the debate went on for more than an hour and how he comes down to the fact that an ordinance does exist. But it's brought that's quite treehouse isn't listed treehouse is what I think glad these types of accessories. So intense violence that Cadbury would have to and he date kind of requirements for all access instructions. The issue isn't about passion or how many people loved this tree house. He goes down to safety. The city says ultimately this tree house is against code violations. It's now up to the solar Bailey on what options they have left to save it. It they can. And full sermon on the road Tina ABC ten news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57776011,"title":"Father fights for new ordinance to save tree house","duration":"1:54","description":"Brian Esola, a father of four, built the two-story tree house at their Folsom, California, home after the family's previous one had to be taken down because the wood became cracked.","url":"/US/video/father-fights-ordinance-save-tree-house-57776011","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.