Father of Parkland shooting victim says gun regulations 'work'

ABC News’ Rachel Scott spoke to Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Parkland victim, Jamie, six years after the school shooting about how new gun regulations are saving lives.

April 19, 2024

