Father, son drive through flames to escape forest fire

More
Justin Bilton and his 70-year-old father barely escaped as the Howe Ridge Fire closed in on them in West Glacier, Montana.
2:05 | 08/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father, son drive through flames to escape forest fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57267809,"title":"Father, son drive through flames to escape forest fire","duration":"2:05","description":"Justin Bilton and his 70-year-old father barely escaped as the Howe Ridge Fire closed in on them in West Glacier, Montana.","url":"/US/video/father-son-drive-flames-escape-forest-fire-57267809","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.